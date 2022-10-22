WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan

Ric Flair wrestled his last match earlier this year, but the 73-year-old wants to put Joe Rogan in a Figure-Four leglock.

On a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which featured wrestling superfan Rick Rubin as a guest, the titular host questioned the legitimacy of the Figure-Four and stated that it wouldn't be effective in a jiu-jitsu competition. "[The move] doesn't work. So as someone's setting up a Figure-Four, you're literally giving up an inside heel hook," Rogan said. "It's kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do."

Meanwhile, Flair — who's used the Figure-Four leglock as his finishing maneuver for decades — disagreed with Rogan's comments. Furthermore, he took to Twitter and sent out a challenge to the famous podcaster and UFC commentator.

".@joerogan, You're Getting A Lot Of Attention For Calling Me Out! The Only Way To Resolve This Is To Have Me On The Show. I'll Put You In The Figure Four Leg Lock & We'll See If You Can Take It! LFG! WOOOOO!"

Rogan hasn't responded to Flair's tweet as of this writing, so it remains to be seen if he'll accept the challenge. Of course, this wouldn't be the first time that his comments about professional wrestling have upset WWE Hall of Famers. In 2018, Mark Henry criticized the podcaster for claiming that wrestling moves are fake as he's never stepped foot in the squared circle (via Busted Open Radio). However, Rogan's podcast has featured some wrestlers as guests in the past, including The Undertaker, Diamond Dallas Page, Jake Roberts, and Jesse Ventura. Taker's appearance was particularly notable, as he received criticism for calling the modern WWE product "soft."