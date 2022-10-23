Tony Khan Announces AEW World Title Match For 10/26 Dynamite

AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced a new title match on Twitter for the 10/26 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Khan announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Title against AEW World Trios Champion Penta El Zero Miedo this Wednesday.

In a promo that was released today on AEW's official Twitter account, Moxley spoke about how he isn't satisfied and wants to "pick up right where he left off." Penta and Alex Abrahantes appeared on screen and accepted his challenge after Moxley said that he wants to "face someone with zero fear."

Moxley has been the AEW World Champion since his victory over Bryan Danielson at AEW: Grand Slam in September.

Moxley's last title defense was on the 10/18 episode of "Dynamite" and it was against "Hangman" Adam Page. The title match ended with the referee stopping it due to Page landing awkwardly on his head after taking a lariat from Moxley. Page was later taken to the Cincinnati hospital and diagnosed with a concussion. He has since been discharged.

This Wednesday's episode of 'Dynamite' is set to take place at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Other matches set for the show include an AEW Tag Team #1 contender's match between FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and Swerve in our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland).

Also, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia will face Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, while former AEW Women's Champion Riho will face Jamie Hayter.