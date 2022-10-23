WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Gives An Update On His Health

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is highly regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers ever, known for his incredible style and determination. However, he also suffered a slew of injuries that shortened his career. Having suffered an absorbent amount of neck and head injuries, Angle also dealt with setbacks to other areas, including his knees.

The Olympic Gold Medalist underwent double knee surgery in May and has been rehabbing from the injury since. Providing an update on his progress, Angle revealed that the surgery has shockingly made the 53-year-old taller.

"I'm getting there, I have some good days and bad days but for the most part it's pretty good," Angle said during the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show." "I'm stronger now than I was before the surgery, my legs made it back, and my knees are still healing though. I'm actually taller, my knees were bent naturally from damaging my knees, I looked like an old man walking."

Though it's unclear when Angle will be fully recovered from the surgery, the former WWE Champion has teased coming out of retirement once he is fully healthy. Angle said that it'll "probably be for one last match," stating that he thinks about it "all the time." Wrestling fans have already been treated to the return of one retired Hall of Famer this year in Ric Flair. Given that Angle also works under Conrad Thompson — who put Flair's event together – as part of the "AdFreeShows" podcast network, we could see something similar when Angle does return.