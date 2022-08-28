Kurt Angle Teases Possibility Of One Last Match

"One more match" is a constant in professional wrestling. Trish Stratus recently teased a comeback on a recent episode of "Raw." Ric Flair needed to scratch the itch so badly that he teamed with his son-in-law, Andrade, for one more match at 73 years old. Now, the latest legend to contemplate the possibility of one more match is none other than Kurt Angle.

On the latest episode of "Gold Medal Q&A with Kurt Angle" on Ad Free Shows, the WWE and TNA Hall of Famer revealed that he's thought about making one more comeback to the squared circle. However, he's not in a position to consider that until he's fully recovered from his latest surgery.

"It's been two and a half months since I had my knees replaced. Both at the same time. It's a little rough doing both of them at the same time. But you know what I'm not gonna count out anything," said the Olympic gold medalist. "I've told so many reporters and people from the news that I was done but there is a chance that I might end up coming back. I don't know when, but it'll probably be for one last match. [...] I didn't wanna do that until my knees got better but I'm not gonna lie to you. I think about it all the time. I possibly could [return], yes."

While he's not coming back to wrestle just yet, Angle is scheduled to return to WWE this Monday as "Raw" returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. It's uncertain what role he'll play on the show, but as "Clash At The Castle" looms, maybe he'll have some advice for Edge and Rey Mysterio as they deal with Judgement Day.