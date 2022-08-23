WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Set To Return On 8/29 Raw

WWE announced that a Hall Of Famer is set to appear on the August 29 edition of "Raw".

WWE is currently advertising Kurt Angle making his return to the company in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania next week. Angle last wrestled in WWE back in 2019. At WrestleMania 35, Angle lost to Baron Corbin in his final match after hand-picking him as his opponent. On the following night's episode of "Raw", he was taken out by the debuting Lars Sullivan before moving to a backstage role as a producer. He stayed with the company until he was released from his contract in mid-April of 2020 due to budget cuts. He has since made a couple of sporadic appearances in the company, most recently on the June 27 edition of "Raw" to congratulate John Cena on his career and his accomplishments.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Riddle are also slated to come face-to-face in the ring on next Monday's "Raw." Tensions between the two men have risen over the past few weeks, beginning after Riddle made comments about Rollins' attack on Cody Rhodes after Hell in a Cell and Riddle delivered an RKO to Rollins off a ladder during the men's Money In The Bank ladder match. The two were slated to have a match at SummerSlam, but Riddle was unable to compete due to a neck injury suffered when Rollins curb stomped him on the steel steps. Riddle still appeared at SummerSlam to address Rollins, but the two ended up brawling. On Monday's edition of "Raw", the two men were involved in a pull-apart brawl at the top of the show.