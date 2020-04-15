WWE announced that they have released Kurt Angle. The WWE Hall of Famer has been working behind-the-scenes as a producer since last year.

WWE has also either furloughed or let go of the following producers today, according to PWInsider:

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

2:20PM ET UPDATE: WWE has also released

As noted, WWE also released 8 wrestlers today. You can click here for details on those releases.

These cuts are a part of the coronavirus-related business changes detailed at this link and this link.