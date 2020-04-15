Earlier today, it was announced during a conference call that WWE would be making some cuts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced the releases of Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, EC3, Heath Slater, Eric Young and Lio Rush on Wednesday afternoon.

As previously reported, WWE sent out a press release stating there would be made changes made internally. WWE recently went through an extensive evaluation of operations due to COVID-19 "current government-mandated impacts" and "the media business generally." The analysis resulted in the company taking several short-term cost reductions and cash flow improvement actions.

Some of those calls to action include:

- Reduction of executive and Board Member compensation

- A decrease in operating expenses

- Cutting talent expenses along with third-party staffing and consulting

- A delay of up to six months of the move to the new company HQ

Below is the full statement on today's releases: