Trish Stratus Teases The Return Of 'Heel Trish'

Trish Stratus is a former WWE Hardcore Champion, a seven-time WWE Women's Champion, and a company Hall of Famer, and while fans currently receive her with cheers, there were times when Stratus was one of the most-hated characters on the roster. In a recent interview with "Ring the Belle," Trish suggested the idea of bringing her heel persona back to WWE someday. "[Heel Trish is] fun. Those lines that resonate, usually they come from a true place," Stratus said with a laugh. "I was very aware of my character and how she was. These things just came naturally to me because that's who she was, that Trish at the time."

Additionally, Stratus has some opponents in mind if her character were to be repackaged into something more sinister. She recalled the face-off photo with former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, noting that she's still interested in that match. In WWE, however, Stratus has her eyes set on two of the "Four Horsewomen" of WWE: Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. "Becky Lynch and I, we had a little buzz going there before our live event in Toronto and I got to smack the taste out of her mouth, that was fun. She's a brat though," Stratus said.

Different variations of heel Trish began when she debuted on television as the manager for Test and Prince Albert — this would parlay into a storyline involving the McMahon family in early 2001. The story initially saw Stratus join forces with Vince McMahon as the duo attempted to humiliate and complicate the lives of the other McMahons, but she ultimately turned on Vince at WrestleMania 17. Other memorable moments from her heel runs included becoming Christian's girlfriend and betraying Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 20, as well as her short feud with Christy Hemme.