As seen below, the AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker has posted a picture to Twitter where she’s face-to-face with WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus.

Along with the photo of the women, Britt tagged Trish and put a smirking emoji as the caption.

Baker has been AEW women’s champion since defeating Hikaru Shida at Double Or Nothing on May 30, 2021. She last retained the title over Thunder Rosa at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year. She is scheduled to have a rematch with Rosa inside a steel cage on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Trish Stratus is a judge on Canada’s Got Talent, which premieres on Tuesday, March 22 on CityTV in Canada. She last appeared for WWE at SummerSlam 2019 for the loss to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Earlier this year Stratus spoke on The Bellas Podcast about helping to lay the groundwork for the modern pro wrestling women’s revolution.

“I just sort of go ‘you’re welcome’ to everyone,” Stratus joked. “No, of course, it’s collaborative efforts for sure. But I mean, it really was, it was a lane of groundwork. And from the beginning it was, it was everything from re-educating fans on what to expect from the female performer. It was the acceptance of the fans. It was the acceptance of the producers backstage for them to go ‘okay, maybe we can give them this.’ You know, I remember one time, to have a hardcore match was like, was a big deal mostly because ‘I don’t think that they can handle it.’ ‘Well, why can’t we handle it, if they can handle it? We can handle it too.’

“I remember one time I took a chair shot from Victoria and it was like a really, like, let’s just put it this way. Some people were really unhappy that that happened. But why? The guys take chair shots all the time. I wanted it, I consent to this. So yeah, it’s just, what a journey and just so many, so many players along the way to help make it happen. You know you look at Jazz, you look at Victoria, and Molly Holly and Mickie James. So it’s cool to watch. And then you know you hear people talking about ‘this inspired me. This event inspired me.’ It’s touching. That’s honestly what you set out to do in your world.”

