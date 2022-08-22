Trish Stratus Calls Current WWE Star 'The Best Of Her Era'

Trish Stratus is intrigued by the idea of a generational clash between two of WWE's best women.

Speaking with "Ring The Belle," Stratus talked about her step-by-step return to WWE.

"I went back for the Royal Rumble, had a little taste," Stratus said of her appearance in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. "Then I went back for Evolution. Me and [Lita] tagging was perfect, we got to do our thing as partners because we love that and it was cool to come back in that capacity."

"I wanted to see if I could go again and do a singles match," Stratus continued, noting that she saw that SummerSlam was coming to Toronto in 2019.

She "had an epiphany and felt that this was an ideal time to go back. So the former WWE Women's Champion called up Vince McMahon and reminded him that Charlotte Flair had nothing going on creatively at the moment.

"To get one of the best wrestlers of that time at that moment," Stratus gushed, "perfect."

"I thought she was the best of her era," Stratus said of her decision to choose Charlotte. "I'm the best of my era, some say. It would be something fans would like to see."

Stratus was especially intrigued by the generational aspect to the match.

"She was a great representative of this generation, I was of mine, and it really worked."

Stratus said that she liked coming back as the underdog and that even though she lost to the second-generation superstar, tapping out to Flair's signature Figure-Eight Leglock, Stratus was happy with it as it was "what [she] suggested," though she coyly refused to delve deeper into that statement.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ring The Belle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.