As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus confronted Becky Lynch Sunday after the RAW Women’s Champion defeated Rhea Ripley at a WWE live event in Toronto.

Stratus slapped Lynch, before celebrating with Ripley to close out the show at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Lynch has taken to Twitter to seemingly reference Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony on the same evening. “Big Time Becks” captioned a photo of Stratus slapping her with the following:

This was Trish’s reaction to me getting a bigger pop tonight at #WWEToronto I did not deserve this. Completely unwarranted.

It appears Lynch and Stratus are planting the seeds for a future on-screen rivalry. On Saturday, Lynch wrote on Instagram that she was detained by an immigration officer in Canada, mostly due to Stratus. Also, last week, Stratus took to social media to plug her WWE guest host appearances, which led Lynch issuing the HOF’er a warning.

As seen below, Lynch had tried to take a swipe at Stratus during Saturday’s live event in Kitchener, Canada.

In a recent interview with The B Team. Mornings, Stratus named Lynch as the one woman she’d want to face in a comeback match.

“Well, I mean after the disrespect that Becky Lynch showed to my friend, WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, probably her,” Stratus said. “Only because the opportunity could seem like a possibility. Two, you know, if she happens to be at this live event [in Toronto] and she runs her mouth, you know, I am not doing yoga with her.”

Stratus was the guest host of both WWE live events in Canada over the weekend. You can see below for Becky Lynch’s latest tweets.

