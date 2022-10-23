Shawn Michaels On New WWE NXT: 'Everybody's Marks Here'

Tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc started off with a bang and the crowning of a new NXT North American Champion in 27-year-old Wes Lee. During the PLE post-show media scrum, Shawn Michaels touched on a viral clip that was released of him and Lee sharing a moment after his title win, detailing how close the two are behind the scenes, and how much the win means to the longtime wrestling fan.

"I know we're not supposed to say these words but everybody's marks here, Michaels said. "I don't have a problem with that. We all grew up wrestling fans, we all grew up wanting to do this, we all grew up one day wanting to have a title around our waist and when you have the people in the company tell you that this night is yours, means a lot to you. Tonight was that night and I wanted him to enjoy it."

Michaels said that he and Lee share an "emotional bond," noting "Wes and I have probably wept with one another more than two guys should. He really appreciated our support and our belief in him, and I guess for some reason he felt like he didn't deserve it. I guess that's what shocked me because I find him to be a very pleasant young man."

According to Michaels, he enjoys sharing these moments with the men and women of NXT because the moments are real to them, as winning a championship is "the company or someone in that company telling you they believe in you and they think you have something."