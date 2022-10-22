Wes Lee Becomes The New North American Champion At NXT Halloween Havoc

A new "NXT" North American Champion was crowned tonight at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Wes Lee defeated Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Von Wagner, and Nathan Frazer in a ladder match to become the new "NXT" North American Champion.

During the match, Lee connected with double knees to Hayes and then climbed the ladder to grab the title.

On the September 13 edition of "NXT," Hayes was supposed to defend the "NXT" North American Title against Lee, but Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee backstage. Toward the end of the show, there was doubt over whether Hayes would defend his title at all. That's when Solo Sikoa made his "NXT 2.0" return and defeated Hayes to become the new "NXT" North American Champion.

A week after, on the September 21 edition of "NXT," Shawn Michaels announced that the match was not sanctioned, so Sikoa had to vacate the title, and then it was later announced that there would be a five-way match at Halloween Havoc to determine a new champion.

This is Wes Lee's first title reign as the "NXT" North American Champion. Lee had to defeat Tony D'Angelo to qualify for tonight's ladder match.

Lee made his "NXT" debut on the January 16, 2021 edition of "NXT," where he teamed with former WWE star Nash Carter to defeat former WWE Superstars Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Jake Atlas in the first round of the 2021 NXT Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Lee is also a former two-time "NXT" Tag Team Champion. Ongoing live results for tonight's Halloween Havoc event are available here.