Shawn Michaels Rules Title Match Result From 9/13 WWE NXT 'Can Not Stand'

During Tuesday night's episode of "NXT," Shawn Michaels made an announcement regarding the "NXT" North American Championship.

Michaels brought in both Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa to talk about the way the North American Title match ended during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT." As noted, per the results of a fan vote, Hayes was supposed to defend the "NXT" North American Title against Wes Lee. However, Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee backstage. Before the show ended, Sikoa made his surprise return to "NXT" and defeated Hayes to become the new champion.

"I bought you both here because of the way the match ended last week," Michaels said. "Solo, I admire you stepping up to the plate, but you competed in a match that you weren't sanctioned to be in. You weren't even a candidate for the fans to vote on. Therefore the results of that match can not stand. We need you to hand over the North American Championship. Sorry."

Michaels also revealed that Hayes will be competing in a Five-Way Ladder match for the vacant "NXT" North American Title at the upcoming Halloween Havoc event. Before losing the title last week, Hayes had been the North American Champion since June 4, when he defeated Cameron Crimes at "NXT" In Your House.

Sikoa is currently part of the "SmackDown" roster and is the newest member of The Bloodline stable. He made his main roster debut on September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event.

Halloween Havoc is set for Saturday, October 22.