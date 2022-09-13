Shocking Title Change Closes Out One-Year Anniversary Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0

The one-year anniversary of "NXT 2.0" ended with a new "NXT" North American Champion.

As per the results of a fan vote, Carmelo Hayes was supposed to defend the "NXT" North American Title against Wes Lee, but Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee backstage.

Toward the end of the show, there was doubt over whether Hayes would defend his title at all. That's when Solo Sikoa made his "NXT 2.0" return and defeated Hayes to become the new "NXT" North American Champion.

Sikoa's appearance was a major surprise. He's the latest addition to the "SmackDown" roster and the newest member of The Bloodline stable. Sikoa made his main roster debut on September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event, where he helped his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. Sikoa made his in-ring main roster debut on the September 9 edition of "SmackDown."

Honorary member of The Bloodline and "SmackDown" star Sami Zayne reacted to Sikoa's win. "That's how we do," he wrote on Twitter.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, also reacted to their younger brother's win on social media. They tweeted, "We the Ones."

Sikoa signed with WWE in August 2021, and he made his "NXT" debut during the Halloween Havoc special last October. He took out Grayson Waller during a segment between Waller and LA Knight.

Before losing Tuesday night, Hayes had been the "NXT" North American since June 4, when he defeated Cameron Grimes at "NXT" In Your House. It was his second reign as North American Champion. His first was from October 2021 to April 2, 2022.