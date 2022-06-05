Carmelo Hayes is once again the “A-Champion” after NXT In Your House. The former NXT North American Champion regained his title as he defeated Cameron Grimes in singles action, but that wasn’t without the help of Trick Williams. Williams had a heavy hand throughout the bout and it ultimately paid off as it allow Hayes to hit a stomp on the apron and then ultimately deliver his frog splash to receive the pinfall victory.

This victory begins Hayes’ second reign as the North American Champion as he lost his title in a multi-man ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania Weekend in Dallas. Before that, Grimes was being built as the determined babyface ready to prove himself as a viable competitor, and earning the title meant that he achieved something his late father would be proud of.

During the match, which was a back-and-forth affair, Grimes showed his ability to persevere through the chicanery displayed by Williams and Hayes, but the odds were against Grimes. After the match, Williams came to raise the hand of his friend and celebrate the tainted victory.

Grimes did successfully defend his title several times before his In Your House match, one of those defenses happened to be in a triple threat fight against Solo Sikoa and Hayes, but it was Hayes who wanted a one-on-one matchup. The loss notwithstanding, Grimes did happen to have an elaborate entrance for his match as the champ came up from the stage strapped to a rocket.

Hayes began his first North American Title reign back in October 2021 when he cashed in his Breakout Tournament briefcase against Swerve Strickland (formerly known as Isaiah Swerve Scott). Hayes also ended up unifying the North American Title with the Cruiserweight Title when he defeated Roderick Strong at New Year’s Evil back in January.

