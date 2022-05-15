WWE continues to stack the deck for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

WWE has announced that NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will defend his title against former champion Carmelo Hayes at NXT 2.0’s latest iteration of their TakeOver premium live events, in the form of In Your House.

From WWE:

After losing his North American Title in a wild Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver, Carmelo Hayes will get his long-awaited one-on-one rematch with Cameron Grimes. Seeking a worthy challenge, Hayes leveled the playing field by opting to defend the North American Championship the same way it was introduced at the Premium Live Event in Dallas. It was at Stand & Deliver where Grimes achieved a lifelong dream and a promise to his late father by climbing the ladder and pulling down the title. Since that fateful afternoon, Grimes has begun his ascension to the moon in a pair of thrilling title defenses, including a Triple Threat match with Hayes and Solo Sikoa. But now Hayes wants the singles rematch for the title that he is promised. Can Grimes triumph in a straight up fight with the former “A Champion,” or will Hayes reclaim the North American Title?

Grimes won the NXT North American title at the brand’s last premium live event, Stand & Deliver when he defeated the aforementioned Hayes as well as Solo Sikoa, Santos Escobar and Grayson Waller in a ladder match.

The company also announced that new NXT Tag Team Champions, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly will defend their titles against Julius and Brutus Creed of Diamond Mine’s, Creed Brothers.

From WWE:

The Creed Brothers ran a grueling gauntlet but fell just short of reaching the mountaintop as the debuting tag team of Pretty Deadly entered the Gauntlet Match last and picked apart the last pieces of Julius & Brutus Creed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Despite the resilience of the two brothers, The Creeds could not muster enough energy after three matches to topple the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions as Kit Wilson & Elton Prince set the tone for their tenure on NXT 2.0 with a decisive, if not controversial, victory. The win was all the more sweeter for Wilson & Prince as the duo seemed to have it in for The Creed Brothers since arriving on NXT 2.0, announcing their presence by first destroying The Diamond Dojo before attacking The Creeds from behind with a pair of steel chairs. Since that time, Wilson & Prince have reveled in multiple sideplate checks as the new champions, but will they still be yelling “yes boy!” following their first true title defense against a hungrier than ever Julius & Brutus Creed? Don’t miss a minute of the action at NXT In Your House streaming LIVE Saturday, June 4, at 8 ET/7 CT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Pretty Deadly captured the vacant NXT Tag Titles on the 4/12 edition of NXT 2.0 when they won a gauntlet match featuring the Creed Brothers, Legado del Fantasma, Grayson Waller and Sanga as well as Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

The updated card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House can be found below:

Cameron Grimes (C) vs. Carmelo Hayes — NXT North American Championship

Pretty Deadly (C) vs. Creed Brothers — NXT Tag Team Championship

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Saturday, June 6 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

