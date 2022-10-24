Bret Hart Speculates About How Career Would've Gone Without Concussion And Stroke

Wrestling legend Bret Hart has offered some speculation on how far his career would've gone had he avoided concussion issues and a stroke. The WWE Hall of Famer saw his in-ring career cut short in early 2000. At WCW Starrcade back in 1999, Hart suffered a concussion in a WCW World Heavyweight Title match with Goldberg. He ended up wrestling eight more times before being forced to hang up his boots.

While he did have a few matches in WWE in 2010, the former WWE Champion was significantly limited in what he could do. During a K&S Wrestlefest autograph session, Hart shared how long he thinks his career would've lasted had he been able to stay healthy.

"If I had no issues with my concussion and stuff like that, and if I never had a stroke, I mean let's just say I was healthy at my age, I'd go back," Hart said. "I would've taken it pretty serious. I would've wrestled a lot more over the last 10 years if I hadn't been hurt. All the dream matches everyone talks about, I would've loved to have done all of them. Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton."

Hart recently said he would've also liked to have shared the ring with Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and Rey Mysterio. Another round with Goldberg, however, probably wouldn't have come to fruition.

