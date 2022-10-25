Shawn Michaels Comments On Rumored Plans For Eddie Guerrero Match

When Shawn Michaels returned to in-ring action at "SummerSlam" 2002 after a four-year absence, "dream matches" once thought improbable were suddenly possible. Over the next eight years, many of those "dream matches" occurred as Michaels faced a "Who's Who" of pro wrestling icons: Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and more. One match that was rumored but never happened was Michaels against Eddie Guerrero.

"I've heard somebody pitched it at a creative meeting. It would've been a blast to do," said Michaels in response to a question about the match during his NXT Conference Call ahead of NXT Halloween Havoc. Michaels admitted he wasn't sure who would've won had the two Texans faced each other. "Where we were at later on in our careers, we probably would've argued about who was putting who over," he said. "Neither one of us would've had a problem, that's for sure. It would be my honor to put Eddie Guerrero over."

On the "Something To Wrestle With" podcast, longtime WWE creative member Bruce Prichard confirmed the match was discussed for "WrestleMania 22" in Chicago prior to Guerrero's sudden and tragic passing. "It was kicked around as a possibility because they had never worked together, and that was, at least in my head, a dream match," said Prichard. "That was one of those that I definitely would have love to seen."

Though the Guerrero match never came to fruition, Michaels put on a show at said "WrestleMania" in defeating Vince McMahon in a brutal No Holds Barred Match.