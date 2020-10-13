On a recent episode of his Something To Wrestle With show, Bruce Prichard recalled a "dream" WrestleMania match between Shawn Michaels and Eddie Guerrero that unfortunately never came to fruition. The match was kicked around backstage and would have taken place at WrestleMania 22, but Guerrero ultimately passed away 6 months prior. Michaels would then compete on that card in a No Holds Barred match with Vince McMahon. Prichard weighed in on the situation, saying that was one match he would have loved to see take place.

"It was kicked around as a possibility because they never worked together, and that was, at least in my head, a dream match," Prichard said. "That was one of those that I definitely would love to have seen."

Prichard later recalled Vince McMahon wanting UFC's Mike Goldberg to replace Jim Ross as a play-by-play commentator. Goldberg was offered a WWE contract but ultimately turned it down to re-sign with UFC. Prichard said that the media has always spun the situation as WWE trying to "steal" Goldberg away from UFC, but says that's not accurate. Instead, he says it was Goldberg who reached out to see what kind of opportunity would be available for him if he were to jump ship.

"I love it when it's portrayed that they're trying to steal a guy from someone else," Prichard said. "It takes two to tango, and if the guy didn't want to be stolen-- or maybe it's the guy reaching out, saying, 'Hey, is there any opportunity for me? Maybe I don't want to be where I am anymore.' And more times than not, that's how it happens, is that the talent reaches out and says, 'Hey, what is my opportunity over here? Is there anything available for me?' But the media, if you will, portrays it as the big bad wolf goes out, 'I'm going to steal you from this other group!' That's not how it happens.

"If Mike Goldberg didn't want to be 'stolen', which that's not how it happened, it would be a non-story and a non-issue. But so often it happens that talent wants to leave," Prichard added. "Talent is looking for a better deal where they are, so they reach out and try to see if there's anything else out there, but it's not just like, 'Oh my God! I want you, so I'm going to go steal you!' If you don't want to be employed or you don't want to listen to somebody, you cut it off, and Goldberg didn't do that!

"He was interested in coming in," Prichard recalled. "I think the portrayal of that sometimes is just unfair on all accounts. For the most part, it takes two to tango, and Mike Goldberg was looking for something else. Mike Goldberg was looking for - I don't know - greener pastures or different pastures, if you will, and we were looking for fresh talent as well. The two come together and start talking; that's all it was."

Prichard was then asked about Vince McMahon's relationship with Dana White, and he revealed that they've always had a cordial relationship.

"It was cordial," Prichard said. "I think it was good. I don't think it was adversarial in any way. They've spoken over the years and have pretty much done business together."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.