Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Man Moniker Started As A Mysterious Pitch From Vince McMahon

Before he became the "Million Dollar Man," Ted DiBiase had spent time wrestling for various promotions. He performed for Mid-South Wrestling, where he feuded with names such as Ric Flair, Junkyard Dog, and Jim Duggan. During his Mid-South run, DiBiase also made numerous appearances in All Japan Pro Wrestling.

His work in MSW and AJPW caught the attention of WWE's forbear, the World Wrestling Federation. In an interview with Sportskeeda, DiBiase said that he received a call saying that Vince McMahon was "extremely interested" in him. The two men spoke and McMahon teased an intriguing idea for him.

"I got that call from Vince and I went up there. It's funny, that first trip up there, he just told me, he says, 'Look Ted, your mic skills are great, you're great in the ring, you're the total package, and I have an idea,'" DiBiase said. "He says, 'There's a lot of things in wrestling that have been done over and over and over, but this is fresh and new. But here's the deal, I can't tell you what it is unless you agree to come on board because I don't want to give away a great idea and then you go somewhere else and do it.'"