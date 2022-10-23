GCW Moment Of Clarity 2022 Live Coverage (10/23): Jonathan Gresham Vs. Mike Bailey, Blake Christian Vs. Yamato, More

Game Changer Wrestling presents Moment of Clarity from the Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, OH. Last night at Drop Dead 2022 in Detroit, Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) captured the GCW World Tag Team Championship by winning a DLC (doors, ladders, and chairs) match. Extremo clinched the victory for Los Mazisos by pinning Second Gear Crew's Matthew Justice. The champions will be in action tonight against ASF and Gringo Loco, but it is currently undetermined if the gold will be defended.

Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch, the former tag team champions, are scheduled to face Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne tonight. This match was initially set to be for the tag team gold prior to Los Mazisos' victory.

Almost 24 hours after defeating Yamato, former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be in action against "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Yamato, on the other hand, will go one-on-one with Blake Christian.



* Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

* Yamato vs. Blake Christian

* Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch vs. Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne

* Effy, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice vs. Aaron Williams, Jeffrey John, and Lord Crewe

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. ASF and Gringo Loco

* Allie Katch vs. Billie Starkz

* Shane Mercer vs. Komander

Our live coverage will begin at 5pm ET.