A Signed Ric Flair Robe Can Be Yours, But It Won't Be Cheap

A piece of professional wrestling history can be yours, but you might need to call "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase for a loan to get it.

The Nature Boy's legendary pro wrestling career has spanned 50 years, culminating in Flair's last match retirement match back in July. The Four Horsemen member first debuted in 1972 and went on to wrestle in most major pro wrestling promotions, including WWE, WCW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling (now known as Impact) and Ring of Honor.

Over the decades, Flair has famously won 16 world championships among his stints in those companies — including eight runs as the NWA World Heavyweight Champion, the most of any wrestler in the wrestling alliance's history. In recent years, Flair has made appearances in managerial roles and has occasionally returned to in-ring wrestling despite being 73 years old.

Sports collectibles website Sportsmemorabilia.com has a trove of wrestling gear worn in the ring and later autographed by "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, including his signature robes.