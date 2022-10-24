Major US City Names Trash Compactor After Steve Austin

Madison, WI, has devised a new way to take action against climate change, and it's inspired by one of wrestling's biggest stars. The city recently unveiled two new trash compactors that will replace the work of idling diesel trucks, one of which has been given the name "Stone Cold Squeeze Often."

The trash compactor's names were decided on through a voting process on the city's website, with Stone Cold Squeeze Often clearly being an homage to former WWE star "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The trash compactor even bears a logo resembling the iconography of the "Texas Rattlesnake," with the name emblazoned in the middle of a skull and crossbones. The second trash compactor bears the name Rosie the Rubbisher, inspired by the World War II folk figure who was meant to help inspire women to work in factories and shipyards to support the war effort.

According to city officials, the new compactors will save as much as 356 gallons of diesel each and every week, or 188 tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year. This helps push Madison towards a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2030.

Austin skyrocketed to massive mainstream popularity during the mid-to-late 1990s, starting with his infamous "Austin 3:16" promo at King of the Ring 1996. Most recently, Austin faced off against Kevin Owens earlier this year in a No Holds Barred match during Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38. Austin would emerge victorious in the bout, ending the show with a classic beer-guzzling celebration to send the crowd home happy.