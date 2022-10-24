Solo Sikoa Describes His Last Interaction With The Rock

Although both Solo Sikoa and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson belong to the Anoa'i family of professional wrestlers, the two have never been particularly close on a personal level. Indeed, Sikoa acknowledged in an interview on "Give Me Sport" that it has been nearly two decades since he saw his iconic relative in the flesh.

"Last time, I think, I was backstage with my dad," said Sikoa, referring to WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. "Man, I was probably like 10 years old. I was always backstage man with my dad." Now 29 years old, Sikoa recalled the encounter because Johnson was telling Rikishi that he was just beginning to establish an acting career in films including "The Rundown" (2003) and "Walking Tall" (2004). He remembered Johnson vowing that "after I leave here, I go to Hollywood and after Hollywood I come back," which impressed the young Sikoa. "I remember I was like, 'Man, damn, that's crazy — he's doing this and that?'" he said.

Sikoa acknowledged that due to the "big age gap" between himself and The Rock, the 50-year-old Johnson is closer to his father and to his cousin Roman Reigns, than to him. But he also pointed out that he might have another chance to share space with "The Great One" next spring if the rumored bout between Johnson and Reigns at WrestleMania 39 comes to fruition. "That'll be cool," Sikoa said. "That'll definitely set who's the head of the table in our family. Growing up watching Rock, man, and now seeing my cousin Roman in that position running WWE, I would definitely like to see that."