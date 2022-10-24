WWE Announces Date And Location For 2023 Elimination Chamber

WWE announced today that the Elimination Chamber premium live event will return on February 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, marking the first PLE to emanate from Montreal in 14 years. Additionally, "WWE SmackDown" will be taking place the night before Elimination Chamber, also at the Bell Centre. Combo tickets to attend the series of shows go on sale on Friday, November 18 at 10 AM ET, with individual tickets for the events available to the public Friday, December 2 at 10 AM ET. There will also be presale opportunities and Priority Passes available for the diehard fans that want first access to tickets.

The Elimination Chamber match, which debuted at Survivor Series 2002, pits six competitors against each other — two starting out the match, and the other four placed in glass pods at each turnbuckle, with the entire ring surrounded by a massive steel structure. Every few minutes, one pod opens at random and a new competitor joins the action, until all men are released from their respective pods. Each competitor must be eliminated individually by pinfall or submission, with the last wrestler standing taking the victory. WWE Elimination Chamber became its own annual event in 2010, usually taking place in February. The 2023 will mark the second straight international edition of the PLE, as last year's Elimination Chamber took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The announcement regarding this year's show comes shortly after WWE wrapped up a successful Canadian tour in cities like Toronto, Winnipeg, and Edmonton among others. Several popular WWE stars, both past and present, are from the Montreal area, including the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and his perpetual frenemy, Kevin Owens.