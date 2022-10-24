WWE Star Met Leslie Jordan The Day Before His Passing

Actor Leslie Jordan tragically passed away in a car accident on Monday, and a WWE star mourns the loss just one day after meeting the famed comedian. WWE personality Kayla Braxton was elated to run into Jordan on Sunday and got a picture taken with the famed star from "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story."

"Applications for the position of my best friend have officially been closed, as I have selected the most qualified candidate," Braxton tweeted along with the photo taken of her and Jordan.

Jordan crashed his vehicle into the side of a building while driving on Hollywood Boulevard. It's suspected that Jordan had suffered a medical emergency while driving. On Monday, Braxton commented on Jordan's untimely passing, who was only 67.

"In utter shock and disbelief — I just met you. And now you're gone. No words," she added.

Beyond his introduction to Braxton, Jordan had an odd history with professional wrestling. He starred in "Nash Bridges," a series from the late 1990s that guest-starred "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as Detective Jake Cage. Back in 2019, Jordan was scheduled to be in a new series on Fox that was created by Charlie Day from "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia," but in a 2019 interview with "Proud Queer," he said that it got bumped for "SmackDown, that wrestling show." Jordan was currently starring in the Fox series "Call Me Kat," where he played a baker named Phil at the main character's cafe. The series is currently in its third season with the newest episode set to air this Thursday.