Kayla Braxton Comments On Future Of WWE's The Bump

WWE's web show "The Bump" became a pretty popular offering on the company's YouTube channel since debuting in October 2019. Hosts Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla would appear each week, interviewing an assortment of WWE Superstars and updating fans on unique events and products on the horizon, like when they revealed the John Cena Legacy Championship. Another host — Evan T. Mack — was involved at the start but left the show in early September 2021. Now that Braxton has relocated to LA, fans have grown concerned about her standing with the show. While appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Braxton noted that her place on the show is still "to be determined."

"I'm not going to get into too many details about plans for that, but I do plan on staying on the show. It's just, in what capacity?" she stated. "Again, being out here in LA, it's a good way to expand 'The Bump,' you know? Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla are holding the fort down in Stamford, Connecticut, each week and having me out here," continued Braxton, "we have WWE talent out here, who they're happy because they wouldn't have to travel all the way to Stamford, Connecticut on my show. It makes them like me a little bit more." She added, "But yeah, there's going to be a lot of really cool additions and expansions to come. So, stay tuned."

The teased alterations to "The Bump" may stem from Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque reportedly "accelerating" creative and cosmetic changes across WWE programming. We've already seen several stars return to the fold lately, such as Braun Strowman and Johnny Gargano, plus an "NXT" logo change that calls back to the brand's "Black and Gold" era.

