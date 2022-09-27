Triple H Reportedly Accelerating Cosmetic Change To WWE Product

The changes in WWE have kept on coming ever since Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon became co-CEOs and Triple H took the helm as Chief Content Officer. The latest report from Fightful notes that all signs point to another big change coming soon. Sources close to the situation have indicated that there are at least three new sets of title belts that are finished and in the possession of WWE.

Belt Fan Dan previously noted how new tag team championships have been created and are described as "being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women's tag style on colored straps." Additionally, he claims that colored backing will soon appear on the women's belts.

Fightful notes that several WWE stars have said they were in favor of changes coming to the various WWE title belts. For example, top AEW-turned-WWE-star Cody Rhodes teased bringing back the signature winged-Eagle WWE Title if he captures the belt for the first time in his career. The new report also notes that talents have expressed how velcro makes it easier to put on the belts quickly if needed, but it looks bad cosmetically, so there would be benefits to shifting over to button snaps instead of velcro.

Furthermore, sources noted that there were already plans to apply new designs to certain belts before the shift of power in WWE. Now that Triple H's changes are in full swing, many things have been largely accelerated, so the introduction of new belts may come sooner rather than later. Other changes on the horizon include possible cosmetic changes to "SmackDown," "Raw," and "NXT," the latter of which has already seen a logo change.