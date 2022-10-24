Darby Allin Just Got WiFi But Lacks Other Modern Ammenities

A warning for those who plan to have a conversation with Darby Allin: the AEW star is unapologetically not up to speed on some aspects of contemporary pop culture. During an interview on "The Sessions with Renée Paquette," the show's host stated that Allin's personality reminded her of Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, but the wrestler had no idea how to respond.

"I don't know who the hell that is," he said, blaming his ignorance on his lack of digital amenities. "I don't have a TV at my house. I only just recently got a Wi-Fi because people told me I should have it for work." Allin explained his unplugged state was "because I kind of live out in the woods," and he admitted the lack of connectivity keeps him out of the proverbial loop on many things. "I don't know anything," he said. "I don't know any new movies. I don't know any new shows. I don't know, s**t."

Paquette quickly filled in Allin on the context of her compliment, describing Dave Bautista's "Dune" co-star Chalamet as "the it boy" while noting his brooding and serious onscreen persona. "He reminded me of you when I was watching the trailer for his new movie," she said, referring to the upcoming "Bones and All." But if Allin isn't savvy on the latest from Hollywood, it might be because he is fixated on his own videography. According to The Sportster, Allin produces the pre-match videos that screen prior to his ringside entrance, often shooting them at his TV-free Georgia home.