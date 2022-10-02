Darby Allin Jumps Off A Waterfall In Latest Stunt Video

AEW star Darby Allin is not only known for his wrestling career, but also for the crazy stunts he performs outside of the ring. Allin has backflipped tricycles and jumped a Jeep over his house, in addition to other daredevil antics that frequently grace his social media feeds.

This weekend, Allin returned to living his death-defying lifestyle, and the performance ended with him making a big splash — literally. The former AEW TNT Champion took to Twitter and shared a video of him jumping off a 92-foot waterfall to a pair of shocked onlookers, which ended with the AEW risk-taker successfully landing in the water and coming out of the stunt unscathed.

Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall. pic.twitter.com/2MRWhLkiKY — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) October 2, 2022

The performance impressed the others in attendance, who shouted "wow" as the 29-year-old descended into the river below. The stunt also went down well with the wrestler's Twitter followers as well, as evidenced by the video's 72,000 views at the time of this writing.

Along with jumping off insanely high cliffs, Allin has also been gearing up for his next challenge in the squared circle. He and Sting recently defeated House of Black at AEW's "Grand Slam" edition of "Rampage" in New York City, but Allin has his sights on Jay Lethal moving forward. After laying down the challenge on last week's "Dynamite," he told Lethal to his leave allies, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt, backstage. Lethal agreed to the match and Allin's terms, making it official. Allin and Lethal are set to face off on AEW's three-year anniversary edition "Dynamite" this Wednesday in Washington DC.