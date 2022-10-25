Jim Ross Calls AEW Dynamite Promo Exchange One Of The Best In Years

Jim Ross praised a recent promo involving MJF and William Regal. During the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite," MJF and Regal had a fiery verbal exchange in the ring. MJF recalled an email Regal sent to him when he was trying to earn a spot on the WWE roster. In the email, Regal said WWE was only hiring top world-class talent, and at that time, MJF wasn't at that level.

Ross spoke about the highly praised promo on his "Grilling JR" podcast. He said he'd put that promo up there with just about any other segment in wrestling history.

"He and MJF's promo was as good as I've heard in years, and that's going through the Attitude Era and the whole nine yards," Ross said. "I was really, really proud of both guys. Regal's facial expressions are priceless. Sometimes he doesn't have to say one single word and you know exactly what he's thinking in the lay of this land. He's been a valuable asset and addition to the AEW team, and I thought he helped make MJF, which is the goal. MJF has got the rocket ship tied to him, and you would think it's a matter of time until he's the kingpin."

Ross feels the promo won't soon be forgotten by wrestling fans.

"I just thought those guys did as good an in-ring promo as I can remember hearing," Ross continued. "I'm sure I've heard others that impacted me as much, to some degree anyway. God dang, Conrad, that was a piece of art. That was a historic promo that we'll look back on someday and say this is the launching pad."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.