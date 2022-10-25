FTR Announced For Major NJPW Show In Japan

Wrestling for the IWGP Tag Team Championships in Japan was one of the main reasons why FTR left WWE in 2020. After winning the titles at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door earlier this year, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler now have the opportunity to do just that — and they've scheduled an upcoming title defense on Japanese soil.

In a video shared to the NJPW Global Twitter account, Harwood and Wheeler revealed that they'll be at NJPW's Battle Autumn show in Osaka on November 5. The duo issued an open challenge to any team that thinks they have what it takes to challenge for the championships, while also declaring their intention to etch themselves into NJPW's history books as one of the company's greatest teams.

"10 years ago we started this journey, and 10 years ago our number one goal was to be the IWGP Tag Team Champions. And look at us now — the greatest tag team from around the world," Harwood said.

Harwood begged NJPW to "send us your best" before stating that FTR wants to represent a tag team division that's boasted some legendary teams in the past. Some of the duos he mentioned included The Steiners, Bam Bam Bigelow and Big Van Vader, and Masahiro Chono and The Great Muta.

While FTR's Battle Autumn appearance will mark their first time wrestling for NJPW in Japan, the duo has defended the IWGP Tag Team Championships already. They defeated NJPW's Aussie Open at NJPW Royal Quest II in London, England at the start of October — in a match that earned heaps of acclaim. Dax Harwood got emotional afterward and praised the bout as one of their "best ever" matches.