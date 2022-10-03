Dax Harwood Gets Emotional Reflecting On Recent Non-AEW Match

This past Satuday, October 1, FTR defended their IWGP Tag Team Championships against NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open at NJPW Royal Quest II. FTR walked away with the victory, retaining their IWGP Tag Titles, which is only one of three sets of titles they hold at present, with the other two being the AAA World Tag Team Championships and the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships. While the match is not available for viewing yet, it has been praised by those who watched it live and fans were reportedly standing for the majority of the contest.

The match between FTR and Aussie Open took place in London, England, and before returning home, Dax Harwood of FTR tweeted this out: "About 45 mins until my plane lands. Reflecting on Saturday's match has me emotional. That might have been our best one ever. I'm not sure what other tag matches we'll have this year, but 2022 has been an incredible ride w/ great moments. Thank yall, coast-to-coast. Top Guys, out."

FTR have had many highly touted and praised matches this year so far, as the duo took on and defeated the Briscoes at Supercard of Honor for the ROH Tag Team Championships and then retained them against the Briscoes, defeating Dem Boys in the main event of Death Before Dishonor. Both matches were highly praised, along with a match on the April 6, 2022 edition of "Dynamite" against the Young Bucks, which saw FTR get their win back after the Young Bucks defeated them for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear 2020. Following the match between FTR and Aussie Open, Harwood took to the mic to ask AEW CEO Tony Khan to book them and remind Khan that they still work for him.