Update On Whether NJPW Royal Quest II Will Stream Live

NJPW is spending the weekend in the United Kingdom, but it will be some time before fans outside the arena get to witness the action. POST Wrestling's John Pollock is reporting that neither night of NJPW Royal Quest II will be streamed live. Instead the two-night event from London's Crystal Place National Sports Center will air on demand later in October on NJPWWorld.

This is a change from the previous NJPW Royal Quest, which aired on Fite TV like many of NJPW's offerings in North America. No reason is being given for the lack of a streaming option for the upcoming shows, but the initial Royal Quest show was rife with streaming issues.

Royal Quest II will have serious ramifications for the world of NJPW, as the main event of night 2 will see Zack Sabre Jr. face Tetsuya Naito, with the winner earning a shot at Will Ospreay's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Also AEW's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will defend their IWGP Tag Team Championships against United Empire's Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher, who debuted in the company at the first Royal Quest event in 2019. The show will mark NJPW's first time back in the United Kingdom since the first Quest event, and kicks off a busy month for the promotion. Not only is NJPW taking a sojourn to the UK, but they'll be back in Japan just a week later for Declaration of Power, and are also heading to Hollywood and New York City for tapings of the North America-based "NJPW Strong" program.