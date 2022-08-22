Jay White's Next IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Opponent Announced

It's been less than a week since Kazuchika Okada won his second straight G1 Climax, putting him on course for the Wrestle Kingdom 17 main event, where he will challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship currently held by the man who beat Okada for the gold, Jay White. But before the new father and the Bullet Club leader can collide at New Japan's premiere event, they have some unfinished business to take care of first.

Earlier today on their website, New Japan revealed the two main event matches for their upcoming Declaration of Power event in October, which will feature both Okada and White putting their title shot and title on the line,respectively. Okada will defend the Wrestle Kingdom briefcase against JONAH, while White will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Bullet Club ally-turned-enemy Tama Tonga.

Both matches were set up during the G1 Climax tournament. JONAH defeated Okada on August 7 in Osaka, while Tonga defeated White on August 16 in Budokan Hall in Tokyo. While both losses were the only ones either White or Okada would suffer in the tournament, White's was the more significant, as his loss to Tonga eliminated him from the tournament, allowing Tonga to win Block D and move on to the semi-final. Tonga would then go on to lose to Okada, who then won the final by defeating Will Ospreay.

With these rematches set, the Wrestle Kingdom main event is now officially in flux, with the possibility of JONAH challenging White, Tonga defending against Okada, or even Tonga defending against JONAH now on the table. Ultimately, all questions will be answered when Declaration of Power takes place on October 10 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo.