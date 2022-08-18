NJPW G1 Climax 32 Finals Live Coverage (8/18) Kazuchika Okada Faces Will Ospreay For G1 Glory
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com G1 Climax 32 Finals Live Coverage. Our live coverage starts at 5am ET. Please share tonight's coverage of tonight's event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.
If you need to catch up: (Night 1) (Night 2) (Night 3) (Night 4) (Night 5) (Night 6) (Night 7) (Night 8) (Night 9) (Night 10) (Night 11) (Night 12) (Night 13) (Night 14 )(There is no night 15 coverage due to technical issues). (Night 16) )Night 17) (Block Finals) (Semifinals)
Here is the full card:
- CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & YOH) vs. House of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)
- TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Jonah) vs. Team Filthy (Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor)
- United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) vs. Bullet Club (Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & SANADA) vs. Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & KENTA)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & David Finlay vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)
- Tama Tonga & KUSHIDA vs. Bullet Club (Jay White & Taiji Ishimori)
- G1 Climax 32 Final Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay