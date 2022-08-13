NJPW G1 Climax 32- Night 16 Results (8/13) Switchblade Continues His Streak Against Taichi
Night 16 card:
- Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tama Tonga, David Finlay & Jado vs. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Juice Robinson)
- TMDK (Jonah & Bad Dude Tito) vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) vs. Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr. & TAKA Michinoku)
- CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto) vs. House of Torture (SHO, EVIL & Dick Togo)
- C Block: Aaron Henare (2) vs. KENTA (2)
- A Block: Toru Yano (2) vs. Jeff Cobb (4)
- D Block: Shingo Takagi (4) vs. Yujiro Takahashi (6)
- D Block: YOSHI-HASHI (4) vs. Will Ospreay (4)
- B Block: Jay White (8) vs. Taichi (4)
Preliminary Tag Team Matches
The show opens with the usual G1 Climax 32 video package. Tonight's show comes from Machida Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Kevin Kelly & Chris Charlton on commentary.
First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tama Tonga, David Finlay & Jado vs. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Juice Robinson)
Tanahashi and crew prove to be wilier opponents than Bullet Club expected. The main unit quartet seems to have an answer for every bit of underhanded chicanery from Bullet Club. Tama, Finlay & Tanahashi do their best to out pace their BC opponents. Jado tags in and tries to submit Owens with Crossface of Jado but Owens fights out and comes back with a C-Trigger for the pinfall in 7:26.
Winners: Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Juice Robinson)
Second Match: TMDK (Jonah & Bad Dude Tito) vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs)
Jonah and Lawlor continue their tournament-long rivalry. Royce Isaacs and Bad Dude Tito take center stage in this match. Isaacs is out to over-power everyone and does a damn solid job, manhandling Bad Dude Tito in a way he's not used to doing. Tom Lawlor is too sweaty for Jonah to catch for too long, in a sort of greased-pig situation. Tito starts to get the better of Isaacs and tags in Jonah who hits a massive Black Forest Bomb for the pinfall in 10:12.
Winners: TMDK (Jonah & Bad Dude Tito)
Tag action continues.
Third Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) vs. Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr. & TAKA Michinoku)
Naito and Sabre start with some dick-ish chain wrestling and quickly, properly make each other mad. BUSHI tags in to get some licks in on TAKA, but Lance Archer gets involved and tosses BUSHI around the ring. Like many of these six-man tag matches, the match devolves into both teams doing their best to corner the other team's junior heavyweight, with BUSHI remaining a slippery fish. TAKA takes advantage and locks SANADA in a Face Lock but Naito breaks up the hold. LIJ regain their footing and clear the ring. SANADA locks TAKA into Skull End for the submission in 8:44.
Winners: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA)
Fourth Match: CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto) vs. House of Torture (SHO, EVIL & Dick Togo)
House of Torture are surprisingly effective at cutting off CHAOS's momentum. Underhanded shenanigans abound in this match. Goto brings some serious fight to EVIL but his knees get cut out from under him. Okada and Ishii are generally kept at bay during the match. The referee gets distracted and Dick Togo starts choking Ishii with a garrote. CHAOS mount a comeback and unleash a flurry of signature moves on House of Torture. Goto hits Togo with Ushiguroshi and sets him up for a Vertical Drop Brainbuster from Ishii for the win in 7:04
Winners: CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto)
There is a brief intermission.
Tournament action begins!
David Finlay joins the crew for commentary.
Fifth Match: C Block: Aaron Henare (2) vs. KENTA (2)
KENTA sees how much of Henare's offense he can withstand, and almost gets taken out because of it. Like a house on fire, Henare does not measure his offense in anyway and just unleashes on the veteran wrestler. Henare hits a huge senton and locks in the Ultima Full Nelson but KENTA finds a way out. Henare goes for Streets of Rage but KENTA scratches the eyes. KENTA goes for GAME OVER but Henare counters. KENTA transitions to a triangle choke but Henare powerbombs his way out of the maneuver. Henare goes for Rampage but KENTA catches him and locks in GAME OVER for the submission in 12:35.
Winner: KENTA (4)
Sixth Match: A Block: Toru Yano (2) vs. Jeff Cobb (4)
Jeff Cobb shows up dressed like Yano, chair and DVD and all. Yano seemingly doesn't show up for the match. The bell rings. The referee begins counting. Yano sneaks into the arena and rolls up Cobb for a nearfall. Yano sprays disinfectant in Cobb's eyes for another nearfall. Yano ties up Cobb outside the ring, trapping him in the ring apron. Cobb beats the count at 18. Yano continues keeping Cobb at bay, while Cobb is trapped in his own singlet. Cobb sends Yano into the exposed turnbuckle and tosses him around the ring. Cobb wraps Yano's shirt around his head and hits a superkick. Cobb hits Tour of the Islands for the pinfall in 4:28.
Winner: Jeff Cobb (6)
Seventh Match: D Block: Shingo Takagi (4) vs. Yujiro Takahashi (6)
Yujiro does his best to withstand Shingo's strength and explosive offense. Yujiro wrestles a surprisingly fair match to start, but begins to get frustrated. They battle to the outside. Yujiro hits a big Fisherman Buster on the outside. They fight back into the ring but then end up right back outside it. Yujiro tries to get back in the ring as the countout nears, but an exhausted Shingo hits a huge Death Valley Driver on the outside. Shingo gets back in the ring. Yujiro is slow to get back in the ring, so SHO throws him back in at the 19 count.
Yujiro sends Takagi into the referee. Takagi fights back against the shenanigans and hits a Pumping Bomber followed by Last of the Dragon for the win in 15:24.
Winner: Shingo Takagi (6)
Main Event In Machida Gymnasium
Eighth Match: D Block: YOSHI-HASHI (4) vs. Will Ospreay (4)
Ospreay and YOSHI-HASHI have an intense, back and forth battle. They spend the first half of the match seeing who can hit the other the hardest. Ospreay tries to use his speed to his advantage but YOSHI-HASHI is smarter than Ospreay gives him credit and ends up coming up with some inventive counters. YOSHI-HASHI hits Karma but can't capitalize.
Both men trade nearfall after nearfall. YOSHI-HASHI hits Kumaguroshi for a nearfall. Ospreay hits OsCutter for a nearfall. Neither man is willing to relent but Ospreay eventually staggers YOSHI-HASHI and then hits a huge Hidden Blade for the pinfall in 18:46.
Winner: Will Ospreay (6)
YOSHI-HASHI needs to be helped out of the ring.
Main Event: B Block: Jay White (8) vs. Taichi (4)
Taichi starts by choking everyone. Jay, Gedo, everyone. Taichi and Jay White fight each other about as fairly as you would expect from two of the dirtiest players in NJPW. Gedo kidnaps Miho Abe to distract Taichi but Taichi saves Miho and drops Gedo in the middle of the ring. Taichi begins to unleash on Jay White, nearly pinning him with a Last Ride Powerbomb. Taichi hits a huge Yokozuna Elbow. Jay White is pretty much steamrolled by the vicious Taichi but stays alive.
Jay kicks out of the flurry of high impact offense, as well as a number of rollups. Jay counters Black Mephisto with Bladerunner but can't capitalize. Jay struggles to his feet and hits a second Bladerunner for the win in 23:20.
Winner: Jay White (10)
After the match, Jay asks for as much ice as he can get and then condescendingly thanks the crowd.
Current G1 Climax 32 Standings
Here are the current G1 Climax standings (as of Aug. 13th, updated throughout show)
A Block:
- Kazuchika Okada- 8 points
- Lance Archer, Jonah, Jeff Cobb- 6 points
- Tom Lawlor- 4 points
- Toru Yano, Bad Luck Fale- 2 points
B Block:
- Jay White- 10 points
- Tama Tonga- 8 points
- SANADA- 6 points
- Taichi, Chase Owens- 4 points
- Great-O-Khan, Tomohiro Ishii- 2 points
C Block:
- Zack Sabre Jr.- 8 points
- Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito- 6 points
- EVIL, KENTA- 4 points
- Aaron Henare- 2 points
D Block:
- Yujiro Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, David Finlay, Will Ospreay- 6 points
- YOSHI-HASHI, Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo- 4 points