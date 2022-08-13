NJPW G1 Climax 32- Night 16 Results (8/13) Switchblade Continues His Streak Against Taichi

David Finlay joins the crew for commentary.

Fifth Match: C Block: Aaron Henare (2) vs. KENTA (2)

KENTA sees how much of Henare's offense he can withstand, and almost gets taken out because of it. Like a house on fire, Henare does not measure his offense in anyway and just unleashes on the veteran wrestler. Henare hits a huge senton and locks in the Ultima Full Nelson but KENTA finds a way out. Henare goes for Streets of Rage but KENTA scratches the eyes. KENTA goes for GAME OVER but Henare counters. KENTA transitions to a triangle choke but Henare powerbombs his way out of the maneuver. Henare goes for Rampage but KENTA catches him and locks in GAME OVER for the submission in 12:35.

Winner: KENTA (4)

Sixth Match: A Block: Toru Yano (2) vs. Jeff Cobb (4)



Jeff Cobb shows up dressed like Yano, chair and DVD and all. Yano seemingly doesn't show up for the match. The bell rings. The referee begins counting. Yano sneaks into the arena and rolls up Cobb for a nearfall. Yano sprays disinfectant in Cobb's eyes for another nearfall. Yano ties up Cobb outside the ring, trapping him in the ring apron. Cobb beats the count at 18. Yano continues keeping Cobb at bay, while Cobb is trapped in his own singlet. Cobb sends Yano into the exposed turnbuckle and tosses him around the ring. Cobb wraps Yano's shirt around his head and hits a superkick. Cobb hits Tour of the Islands for the pinfall in 4:28.

Winner: Jeff Cobb (6)

Seventh Match: D Block: Shingo Takagi (4) vs. Yujiro Takahashi (6)

Yujiro does his best to withstand Shingo's strength and explosive offense. Yujiro wrestles a surprisingly fair match to start, but begins to get frustrated. They battle to the outside. Yujiro hits a big Fisherman Buster on the outside. They fight back into the ring but then end up right back outside it. Yujiro tries to get back in the ring as the countout nears, but an exhausted Shingo hits a huge Death Valley Driver on the outside. Shingo gets back in the ring. Yujiro is slow to get back in the ring, so SHO throws him back in at the 19 count.

Yujiro sends Takagi into the referee. Takagi fights back against the shenanigans and hits a Pumping Bomber followed by Last of the Dragon for the win in 15:24.

Winner: Shingo Takagi (6)