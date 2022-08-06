Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com G1 Climax 32 Live Coverage. Our live coverage starts at 4am ET. Please share tonight’s coverage of tonight’s event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

If you need to catch up: Night 1. Night 2. Night 3. Night 4. Night 5. Night 6. Night 7. Night 8. Night 9. Night 10. Night 11

Tama Tonga, Tomohiro Ishii, David Finlay & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Bullet Club (SHO, EVIL, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi)

Here is the announced card:

Team Filthy (Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & SANADA) vs. Bullet Club (KENTA, Bad Luck Fale & Juice Robinson)

Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Jonah)

D Block: YOSHI-HASHI (2) vs. El Phantasmo (2)

YOSHI-HASHI (2) vs. El Phantasmo (2) A Block: Toru Yano (2) vs. Lance Archer (2)

Toru Yano (2) vs. Lance Archer (2) C Block: Hirooki Goto (4) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (4)

Hirooki Goto (4) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (4) B Block: Great-O-Khan (2) vs. Jay White (6)

Great-O-Khan (2) vs. Jay White (6) D Block: Shingo Takagi (2) vs. Will Ospreay (4)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]