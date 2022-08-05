Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com G1 Climax 32 Live Coverage. Our live coverage starts at 6am ET. Please share tonight’s coverage of tonight’s event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Tama Tonga & Jado vs. David Finlay & Kosei Fujita

Jado starts the match by testing Fujita. Fujita is the star of the beating, as both Jado and Tama wear down the Young Lion. Tama outpaces Fujita and comes to blows with Finlay. Finlay gets sent out of the ring, Fujita comes back in but gets locked in the Scorpion Deathlock by Tama. Fujita tries to fight to the ropes but gets dragged back to center and submits in 6:42.

Winners: Tama Tonga & Jado

Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs) vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay & Great-O-Khan)

Filthy Tom starts the match like a house on fire, tossing Ospreay around. Ospreay rocks Lawlor, severely dazing him. Lawlor is unable to recover from Ospreay’s blows and tags in Royce Isaacs. Isaacs comes in and tries to fight both Empire members by himself. Isaacs fights back admirably, but Great-O-Khan tags in and wears him down more before locking in the Sheep Killer for the submission in 7:26.

Winners: United Empire (Will Ospreay & Great-O-Khan)

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer & TAKA Michinoku) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & SANADA)

