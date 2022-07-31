Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com G1 Climax 32 Live Coverage. Our live coverage starts at 3am ET. Please share tonight’s coverage of tonight’s event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

If you need to catch up: Night 1. Night 2. Night 3. Night 4. Night 5. Night 6. Night 7. Night 8.

Here is the full card:

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Bullet Club (KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, El Phantasmo & SHO)

TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Jonah) vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs)

Tama Tonga, Jado & David Finlay vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, SANADA & BUSHI) vs. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)

A Block: Jeff Cobb (2) vs. Lance Archer (2)

