Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yuto Nakashima vs. House of Torture (EVIL & SHO)

Tanahashi does his best to protect Nakashima, but Dick Togo is at ringside to keep Tanahashi distracted. House of Torture -for lack of a better term- tortures Nakashima. Nakashima tries to fight back but gets caught in an armbar by SHO for the submission in 7:01.

Winners: House of Torture (EVIL & SHO)

Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs) vs. Bullet Club (KENTA & El Phantasmo)

Lawlor leads the crowd in a symphony of clapping and Phantasmo tries his hand at it as well. Phantasmo and Lawlor trade strikes, with ELP clearly outclassed by Lawlor. Isaacs tags in and keeps Bullet Club at bay with Flithy Tom. Phantasmo takes advantage of their celebrating and sends Isaacs head-first into Lawlor for a nearfall. ELP hits CR II on Isaacs for the pinfall in 7:35.

Winners: Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs)

TMDK (Jonah & Bad Dude Tito) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)

Jonah and Cobb test each other’s strength, while Tito and O-Khan look to prove their no weaklings either. TMDK keeps O-Khan cornered early, tagging in and out. Cobb helps O-Khan fight back rather quickly and O-Khan submits Tito with an Iron Claw in 5:22.

Winners: TMDK (Jonah & Bad Dude Tito)

Kazuchika Okada, David Finlay, YOSHI-HASHI & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Bullet Club (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Gedo & Chase Owens)

Here is the full card:

Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI)

D Block: Will Ospreay (2) vs. Yujiro Takahashi (2)

Will Ospreay (2) vs. Yujiro Takahashi (2) A Block: Toru Yano (2) vs. Bad Luck Fale (2)

Toru Yano (2) vs. Bad Luck Fale (2) C Block: Hirooki Goto (2) vs. Aaron Henare (2)

Hirooki Goto (2) vs. Aaron Henare (2) B Block: Tama Tonga (2) vs. Tomohiro Ishii (0)

