Ryoehi Oiwa & Kosei Fujita vs. House of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & SHO)

Oiwa and Fujita come out of the gates with plenty to prove, but the House of Torture folks make quick work of the Young Lions. Yujiro toyed with them, and SHO eventually got the win, submitting Fujita with an armbar in 6:08.

Winners: House of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & SHO)

Tama Tonga & Jado vs. Bullet Club (KENTA & El Phantasmo)

Tama continues his mission to end Bullet Club’s world. KENTA is a wily competitor and makes it hard for Tama to get too much momentum. Jado tags in and walks into Sudden Death from El Phantasmo for the win in 6:33.

Winners: Bullet Club (KENTA & El Phantasmo)

Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb)

Archer continues to be the bane of Ospreay’s existence. United Empire continue to prove that the “united” part of their name is no misnomer, dividing and conquering Suzuki-gun. Henare traps TAKA in the Full Nelson for the win in 6:28.

Winners: United Empire (Will Ospreay, Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito) vs. House of Torture (EVIL & Dick Togo)

A much more competitive match. Naito and EVIL look to settle their longtime score, while BUSHI is there to keep the House of Torture tandem off balance. Dick Togo tries all of his usual shenanigans to no avail and falls to an MX from BUSHI in 8:05.

Winners: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito)

CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Toru Yano) vs. Bullet Club (Jay White, Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, Gedo & Juice Robinson)

CHAOS and Bullet Club go to war in this match. White making it his mission to poke Okada over his IWGP Title loss at Dominion. Goto and YOSHI-HASHI remain a solid tandem, and bring some serious fight to the wily Bullet Club. Ishii tries to overpower Bullet Club’s shenanigans, but ultimately it is Yano who fights fire with fire and rolls up Gedo for the pinfall in 8:36.

Winners: CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Toru Yano)

After the match, Juice tried to attack YOSHI-HASHI. Chase Owens got frustrated and shoved Gedo.

D Block: David Finlay (2) vs. Shingo Takagi (2)

Finlay outpaces Takagi quickly, but Takagi catches Finlay and begins to overpower him. Shingo batters Finlay, but Finlay always finds a way to fight back. Takagi keeps bringing lariats and strikes, and Finlay keeps working his way to his feet. Shingo hits a huge Pumping Bomber and Made In Japan but it is to no avail. Takagi counters Prima Nocte but Finlay finds a way to slingshot through the ropes and hit it. Takagi stumbles into a clutch pin from Finlay for the win in 14:50.

Winner: David Finlay (4)

A Block: Tom Lawlor (0) vs. Jonah (0)

Lawlor tries to tire out Jonah, as Jonah’s size advantage becomes too much for Filthy Tom quickly. Lawlor does his best to wrap himself around Jonah like a snake, but Jonah is able to toss him around the ring. Jonah begins to tire and Lawlor takes advantage, and even overpowers Jonah for a moment. Jonah fires back and crushes Lawlor with a Diving Splash for the win in 11:32.

Winner: Jonah (2)

B Block: SANADA (2) vs. Great-O-Khan (0)

SANADA and O-Khan grapple to start. SANADA starts to get an advantage, so O-Khan moves to his strength. O-Khan finds ways to counter SANADA and locks in an iron claw to no avail. SANADA counters numerous attempts at the Eliminator. O-Khan hits a moonsault for a nearfall. SANADA comes back with a pop up cutter and finally puts O-Khan away with the Moonsault in 16:35.

Winner: SANADA (4)

C Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (2) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (4)

Tanahashi and Sabre try to submit each other early and often. Broken up by the occasional strike exchange, this match is a lot of ground game, with Tanahashi and Sabre finding new and creative ways to make it to the ropes. Sabre begins getting the better of Tanahashi. Tanahashi is running out tensile strength as Sabre stretches him. They continue their submission contest, with Sabre breaking out the occasional clutch pin, until Sabre locks in a submission that Tanahashi counters with a surprise rollup for the win in 17:32.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi (4)

