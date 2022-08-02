Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com G1 Climax 32 Live Coverage. Our live coverage starts at 5:30am ET. Please share tonight’s coverage of tonight’s event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is the full card:

TMDK (Jonah & Bad Dude Tito) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare)

Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, TAKA Michinoku, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) vs. House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Dick Togo)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Shingo Takagi) vs. Bullet Club (Chase Owens, El Phantasmo & Bad Luck Fale)

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Bullet Club (Jay White, Juice Robinson & Gedo)

B Block: Tomohiro Ishii (2) vs. Great-O-Khan (0)

B Block: Tomohiro Ishii (2) vs. Great-O-Khan (0)

A Block: Toru Yano (2) vs. Tom Lawlor (0)

B Block: Tama Tonga (2) vs. SANADA (4)

C Block: Hirooki Goto (2) vs. KENTA (0)

