Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com G1 Climax 32 Live Coverage. Our live coverage starts at 5:30am ET. Please share tonight’s coverage of tonight’s event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

If you need to catch up: Night 1. Night 2. Night 3. Night 4. Night 5. Night 6. Night 7. Night 8. Night 9. Night 10. Night 11. Night 12. Night 13.

Tomohiro Ishii & Kosei Fujita vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi)

Ishii and Takagi batter each other, but the match is mostly about Fujita trying to get some offense against his more seasoned opponents. Fujita puts up a good fight but gets rolled up by BUSHI in under 7 minutes.

Winners: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi)

Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs) vs. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & TAKA Michinoku)

Lawlor and Sabre try to outwrestle each other, with a brief argument over New Kids on the Block vs. George Michael. Lawlor gets under Sabre’s skin and tags in Isaacs. Isaacs overpowers Sabre to start but Sabre takes back the momentum and tags in TAKA. TAKA’s fun is short-lived and Lawlor tags back in. Lawlor drops TAKA and hits NKOTB for the pinfall in 6:53.

Winners: Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs)

United Empire (Will Ospreay, Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) vs. Bullet Club (EVIL, El Phantasmo, SHO & Dick Togo)

United Empire jumps Bullet Club to start. Ospreay and ELP continue to be the bane of each other’s existence, while EVIL tries to remind everyone that he’s a force to be reckoned with. EVIL and Cobb have some good exchanges. Great-O-Khan and the rest of United Empire remain a fluid presence in the ring, adapting to what needs adapting to. Aaron Henare catches Dick Togo in a Full Nelson for the win in 6:45.

Winners: United Empire (Will Ospreay, Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahahshi & Hirooki Goto vs. Bullet Club (Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale & Gedo)

Juice eggs on former tag partner Tanahashi, while Okada and Fale test each other out. Goto is a house of fire, providing much of his team’s brutality, while Tanahashi and Okada play to the crowd. Robinson and Fale get distracted by Tanahashi and Okada, giving Goto room to hit GTR on Gedo for the pinfall in 8:42.

Winners: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hirooki Goto

There is a brief intermission.

Still to come:

D Block: YOSHI-HASHI (4) vs. Yujiro Takahashi (4)

YOSHI-HASHI (4) vs. Yujiro Takahashi (4) B Block: SANADA (4) vs. Chase Owens (4)

SANADA (4) vs. Chase Owens (4) B Block: Tama Tonga (4) vs. Taichi (4)

Tama Tonga (4) vs. Taichi (4) A Block: Jonah (6) vs. Lance Archer (4)

Jonah (6) vs. Lance Archer (4) C Block: KENTA (2) vs. Tetsuya Naito (4)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]