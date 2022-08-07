Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com G1 Climax 32 Live Coverage. Our live coverage starts at 1am ET. Please share tonight’s coverage of tonight’s event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

If you need to catch up: Night 1. Night 2. Night 3. Night 4. Night 5. Night 6. Night 7. Night 8. Night 9. Night 10. Night 11. Night 12

Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Yuto Nakashima vs. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano)

Goto and Yano get their moments, but this match is a whole lot of YOSHI-HASHI. It starts to feel like YOSHI-HASHI has stayed in the ring too long, as he starts to get overcome by Tanahashi, Finlay & Nakashima. Nakashima tags in and overpowers YOSHI-HASHI. YOSHI-HASHI fends off a Boston Crab and locks in Butterfly Lock on Nakashima for the submission in 8:28.

Winners: CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano)

Tama Tonga & Jado vs. House of Torture (SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

Still to come:

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA & BUSHI) vs. Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)

United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) vs. Bullet Club (Jay White, KENTA & Gedo)

C Block: Aarom Henare (2) vs. EVIL (2)

Aarom Henare (2) vs. EVIL (2) A Block: Tom Lawlor (2) vs. Bad Luck Fale (4)

Tom Lawlor (2) vs. Bad Luck Fale (4) D Block: Juice Robinson (2) vs. El Phantasmo (2)

Juice Robinson (2) vs. El Phantasmo (2) B Block: Tomohiro Ishii (2) vs. Chase Owens (2)

Tomohiro Ishii (2) vs. Chase Owens (2) A Block: Kazuchika Okada (6) vs. Jonah (4)

G1 Climax 32 standings as of August 6th

A Block:

Kazuchika Okada- 6 points Jonah, Jeff Cobb, Lance Archer, Bad Luck Fale- 4 points Tom Lawlor, Toru Yano- 2 points

B Block:

Jay White- 8 points Tama Tonga, SANADA, Taichi- 4 points Chase Owens, Great-O-Khan, Tomohiro Ishii- 2 points

C Block:

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Zack Sabre Jr.- 6 points Hirooki Goto, Tetsuya Naito- 4 points Aaron Henare, EVIL, KENTA- 2 points

D Block:

David Finlay- 6 points Shingo Takagi, Will Ospreay, Yujiro Takahashi, YOSHI-HASHI- 4 points El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson- 2 points

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]