NJPW G1 Climax 32- Semifinals Live Coverage (8/17)
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com G1 Climax 32 Live Coverage. Our live coverage starts at 5am ET. Please share tonight's coverage of tonight's event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.
If you need to catch up: Night 1. Night 2. Night 3. Night 4. Night 5. Night 6. Night 7. Night 8. Night 9. Night 10. Night 11. Night 12. Night 13. Night 14 (There is no night 15 coverage due to technical issues). Night 16. Night 17. Block Finals.
Here is the full card:
- CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & YOH) vs. Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
- Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs) vs. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
- GBH (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Jonah)
- United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) vs. Bullet Club (Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) vs. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, EVIL, KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, David Finlay & KUSHIDA vs. Bullet Club (Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows & Taiji Ishimori)
- G1 Climax Semifinal: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga
- G1 Climax Semifinal: Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito
Preliminary Tag Matches
There is a video package to start. Live from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Kevin Kelly & Chris Charlton on English commentary.
First Match: CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & YOH) vs. Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
DOUKI and Kanemaru cause mischief while Archer is furious about last night's loss. Archer takes out his frustrations on CHAOS, but his emotions get the better of him long enough to get distracted while YOH hits TAKA with DIRECT DRIVE for the pinfall in 6:24.
Winners: CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & YOH)
Second Match: Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs) vs. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
Team Filthy enter the ring mocking Taichi.