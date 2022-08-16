NJPW G1 Climax 32- Block Finals Live Coverage (8/16) Block Finals In Budokan
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
Our live coverage starts at 5am ET.
Here is the full card:
- D Block: Will Ospreay (6) vs. Juice Robinson (4)
- D Block: Shingo Takagi (6) vs. El Phantasmo (4)
- C Block: Hirooki Goto (6) vs. EVIL (4)
- C Block: Tetsuya Naito (6) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (8)
- B Block: Tomohiro Ishii (2) vs. SANADA (6)
- B Block: Tama Tonga (8) vs. Jay White (10)
- A Block: Jonah (6) vs. Bad Luck Fale (4)
- A Block: Kazuchika Okada (8) vs. Lance Archer (6)
Current G1 Climax Standings
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
Here are the current G1 Climax standings (as of Aug. 14th)
A Block:
- Kazuchika Okada- 8 points
- Lance Archer, Jonah, Tom Lawlor*, Jeff Cobb*- 6 points
- Toru Yano*, Bad Luck Fale*- 2 points
B Block:
- Jay White- 10 points
- Tama Tonga- 8 points
- SANADA*- 6 points
- Great-O-Khan*, Taichi*, Chase Owens*- 4 points
- Tomohiro Ishii*- 2 points
C Block:
- Zack Sabre Jr.- 8 points
- Tetsuya Naito, KENTA*, Hiroshi Tanahashi*, Hirooki Goto*- 6 points
- EVIL*- 4 points
- Aaron Henare*- 2 points
D Block:
- Yujiro Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, YOSHI-HASHI, David Finlay, Will Ospreay- 6 points
- Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo- 4 points
*Eliminated (D-block is a mess, so there are no markings, good luck with that math.)