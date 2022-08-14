NJPW G1 Climax 32- Night 17 Results (8/14) KENTA Crushes Tanahashi's Dreams

Live from White Ring in Nagano, Japan. Kevin Kelly is on commentary alone.

First Match: Hirooki Goto, Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita vs. House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

The Young Lions take the lead on this match, looking to prove their might against House of Torture. All three Young Lions corner Dick Togo and stretch him. Yujiro gets tagged in to moderate success. Goto holds off EVIL while all three Young Lions lock the remaining HoT members in Boston Crabs but there's no submission. SHO tags in and mounts the assault. He locks in an Armbar on Kosei Fujita for the submission in 8:05.

Winners: House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

Second Match: TMDK (Jonah & Bad Dude Tito) vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare)

Jonah wants to test himself against Ospreay, Henare wants to test himself against Jonah, Tito is a bad dude looking for a fight. Ospreay and Henare are ineffective double teaming Jonah. Jonah continues to flatten the two United Empire members while Tito picks the bones. Ospreay and Henare finally get some steam behind them and start battling back. Henare keeps Jonah at bay while Ospreay drills Tito with the Hidden Blade for the pinfall in 4:52.



Winners: United Empire (Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare)

Juice Robinson and Bullet Club attack Ospreay. Juice Piledrives Ospreay on the ramp and steals the US Title belt. They head to the ring.