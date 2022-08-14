NJPW G1 Climax 32- Night 17 Results (8/14) KENTA Crushes Tanahashi's Dreams
Here is the full card:
- Hirooki Goto, Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita vs. House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)
- TMDK (Jonah & Bad Dude Tito) vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) vs. Bullet Club (Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & El Phantasmo)
- CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) vs. Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr. & TAKA Michinoku)
- Tama Tonga & Jado vs. Bullet Club (Jay White & Gedo)
- D Block: YOSHI-HASHI (4) vs. David Finlay (6)
- B Block: Taichi (4) vs. Great-O-Khan (2)
- A Block: Tom Lawlor (4) vs. Jeff Cobb (6)
- C Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (6) vs. KENTA (4)
Preliminary Tag Matches
Live from White Ring in Nagano, Japan. Kevin Kelly is on commentary alone.
First Match: Hirooki Goto, Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita vs. House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)
The Young Lions take the lead on this match, looking to prove their might against House of Torture. All three Young Lions corner Dick Togo and stretch him. Yujiro gets tagged in to moderate success. Goto holds off EVIL while all three Young Lions lock the remaining HoT members in Boston Crabs but there's no submission. SHO tags in and mounts the assault. He locks in an Armbar on Kosei Fujita for the submission in 8:05.
Winners: House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)
Second Match: TMDK (Jonah & Bad Dude Tito) vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare)
Jonah wants to test himself against Ospreay, Henare wants to test himself against Jonah, Tito is a bad dude looking for a fight. Ospreay and Henare are ineffective double teaming Jonah. Jonah continues to flatten the two United Empire members while Tito picks the bones. Ospreay and Henare finally get some steam behind them and start battling back. Henare keeps Jonah at bay while Ospreay drills Tito with the Hidden Blade for the pinfall in 4:52.
Winners: United Empire (Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare)
Juice Robinson and Bullet Club attack Ospreay. Juice Piledrives Ospreay on the ramp and steals the US Title belt. They head to the ring.
Preliminary Tag Matches Continue
Third Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) vs. Bullet Club (Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & El Phantasmo)
Brawl to start. Phantasmo and Takagi test each other before their match. Naito and Sabre continue their long rivalry. Juice does a good job leading Bullet Club with nefarious shenanigans throughout. Chase Owens drills BUSHI with a C-Trigger for the pinfall in 7:31.
Winners: Bullet Club (Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & El Phantasmo)
Fourth Match: CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) vs. Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr. & TAKA Michinoku)
Lance Archer beats up Ishii to get under Okada's skin. Sabre tags in just in time for Ishii to get back in control. Ishii pummels Sabre. The match continues to go back and forth until Yano tags in. Yano pulls out his usual shenanigans against the unfortunate TAKA Michinoku. Yano rolls up TAKA for the pin in 6:35.
Winners: CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano)
Fifth Match: Tama Tonga & Jado vs. Bullet Club (Jay White & Gedo)
Tama and Jay wrestle each other to start, while Gedo stabs Jado with his necklace. Brawling throughout. Gedo and Jado continue to take out their frustrations on each other. Tama tags in and hits Gedo with a Gun Stun for the win in 7:07.
Winners: Tama Tonga & Jado
After the match, Jay attacked Tama and trash talked him. There is a brief intermission.
Tournament Action
Jonah joins commentary.
Sixth Match: D Block: YOSHI-HASHI (4) vs. David Finlay (6)
Finlay assaults YOSHI-HASHI's arm for the majority of the match. YOSHI-HASHI does his best to answer Finlay's offense, but is a one-armed man in an ass-kicking contest. Finlay is able to escape much of YOSHI-HASHI's usual moves because of the injured arm, but can't keep YOSHI-HASHI down for the count. Just when Finlay thinks he's got the answer to YOSHI-HASHI's slippery performance, but YOSHI-HASHI rolls up Finlay for the surprise win in 11:14.
Winner: YOSHI-HASHI (6)
Seventh Match: B Block: Taichi (4) vs. Great-O-Khan (2)
A clash of styles. Great-O-Khan tries to goad Taichi into amateur wrestling while Taichi strikes a sumo stance. Taichi does his best to overpower the younger O-Khan but O-Khan is a slippery beast. O-Khan counters Black Mephisto with an Iron Claw. Taichi tosses O-Khan around the ring and hits a Yokozuna Elbow, but O-Khan is able to roll up Taichi for the win in 7:06.
Winner: Great-O-Khan (4)
Tournament Action Continues
Eighth Match: A Block: Tom Lawlor (4) vs. Jeff Cobb (6)
Lawlor outwrestles Cobb to start. Lawlor uses slippery chain wrestling on Cobb, and Cobb uses his strength to fight his way out. Despite Cobb's strength, Lawlor continues to find holds to grip Lawlor. Cobb struggles against Lawlor's snakelike offense but manages to toss Lawlor. Lawlor counters a Pumphandle Slam with an armbreaker. Lawlor hits a huge Uranage, smashing Cobb's head into the mat for a nearfall. Lawlor pummels Cobb in the corner.
Lawlor's luck runs out and he gets suplexed by Cobb. They trade blows. Lawlor staggers Cobb with an enzuigiri. They trade more blows. Cobb hits a series of rough German Suplexes for a nearfall. Lawlor locks in a Kimura. Lawlor hits a Kamigoye for a nearfall. Lawlor pumps up the crowd. Cobb fights out of NKOTB. Lawlor hits a Sleeper Suplex for a nearfall. Lawlor hits NKOTB for the pinfall in 14:03.
Winner: Tom Lawlor (6)
Main Event
Main Event: C Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (6) vs. KENTA (4)
KENTA dominates for much of the match. KENTA keeps Tanahashi dazed with stiff kicks. Tanahashi starts to fight back but can't mount a successful comeback, outside of trading some blows. They fight to the outside. KENTA hits a series of DDTs. KENTA gets Tanahashi on a table. KENTA climbs the top rope but Tanahashi recovers and tries to Suplex KENTA. The two fight on the top rope, Tanahashi falls to the apron.
KENTA hits Green Killer. KENTA gets frustrated by Tanahashi's resolve. KENTA hits a huge Yakuza Kick and a Shotgun Dropkick. KENTA climbs to the top rope. KENTA hits the double stomp for a nearfall. The referee gets taken out. KENTA throws the table into Tanahashi's face. Tanahashi counters GTS with Twist & Shout. Tanahashi counters GTS with Slingblade. Tanahashi hits a second Slingblade for a nearfall. Tanahashi hits Aces High. Tanahashi climbs the top rope. KENTA blocks High Fly Flow. Tanahashi fights out of a small package. KENTA hits GTS for the pinfall.
Winner: KENTA (6)
Current G1 Climax Standings
Here are the current G1 Climax standings (as of Aug. 14th, updated throughout the show)
A Block:
- Kazuchika Okada- 8 points
- Lance Archer, Jonah, Tom Lawlor*, Jeff Cobb*- 6 points
- Toru Yano*, Bad Luck Fale*- 2 points
B Block:
- Jay White- 10 points
- Tama Tonga- 8 points
- SANADA*- 6 points
- Great-O-Khan*, Taichi*, Chase Owens*- 4 points
- Tomohiro Ishii*- 2 points
C Block:
- Zack Sabre Jr.- 8 points
- Tetsuya Naito, KENTA*, Hiroshi Tanahashi*, Hirooki Goto*- 6 points
- EVIL*- 4 points
- Aaron Henare*- 2 points
D Block:
- Yujiro Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, YOSHI-HASHI, David Finlay, Will Ospreay- 6 points
- Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo- 4 points
*Eliminated (D-block is a mess, so there are no markings, good luck with that math.)