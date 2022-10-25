Bret Hart Nearly Had Wildly Different Hair

Throughout his career in wrestling, Bret "The Hitman" Hart often sported the colors pink and black, later becoming synonymous with the color scheme. When he formed The Hart Foundation alongside Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart in 1985, Hart adopted numerous iterations of the combination — pink ring-gear with a black stripe, black gear with a pink stripe, and vice versa. And during a recent appearance on a "Highspots Sign-It-Live" virtual signing, Hart revealed that he once discussed possibly adding another layer to his identity.

"I did think about dying my hair pink and having a pink mohawk," he said. "I remember talking to a girl and she said, 'Your hair will never hold up. You don't have the right hair for it.'"

According to Hart, his hair was "too soft" at the time to uphold the maintenance of a mohawk. After further discussion on the possible change with Neidhart, his real-life brother-in-law, he ultimately passed on the idea.

Although wrestling fans never got to see this version of "The Hitman," Hart did add another signature piece to his appearance: his sunglasses. Originally worn to hide his nervousness while recording promos, Hart's mirrored sunglasses became a staple piece of his attire, often featured in his official action figures as well, including the "Pink & Black Attack" model.

Hart, of course, went on to build a universally respected career, capturing multiple heavyweight championships in companies like WWF and WCW, where he crossed paths with several future Hall of Famers. In 2019, The Hart Foundation themselves entered the WWE Hall of Fame.